Report: Former Texans TE O.J. Howard visiting the Raiders

O.J. Howard is testing the market.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the former Houston Texans tight end is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Howard signed with the Texans on Sept. 2, 2022, to provide depth following Houston’s finalizing of their 53-man roster. Tight end Antony Auclair was placed on injured reserve, and Howard gave the Texans some flexibility at the position behind second-year Brevin Jordan, rookie Teagan Quitoriano, and Jordan Akins.

Howard caught 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in his 13 games with the Texans, 10 of which he started. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2017 first-round pick had two catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but never exceeded that production throughout the rest of the season.

