Report: Former TCU defensive lineman will visit Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are looking to add some talent to the defensive line in this spring transfer portal window, it appears. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams, who just entered the transfer portal, will visit Oregon sometime soon. The exact date hasn’t been determined.

In his two seasons as a Horned Frog, Williams dominated the Big XII with 60 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. As TCU has been mostly known for their offense, it’s no surprise Williams will look towards schools that are more balanced or defensively driven such as Oregon.

Coming out of Mission Hills, Calif., the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.

NEWS: Former TCU DL Damonic Williams will visit these 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @on3sports : Oklahoma: April 20-21

Texas: April 23-24

Colorado: April 26-27

LSU: April 30-May 1

Missouri & Oregon: TBA Totaled 60 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, & 4.5 Sacks in his time at TCUhttps://t.co/Yq4pZNCDu3 pic.twitter.com/OFDRfCiqrY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire