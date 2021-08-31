Report: Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler mulling retirement for 'personal situation'

The Arizona Cardinals signed Malcolm Butler this offseason to help offset the departure of three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

It sounds like they might be left scrambling to fill his role too. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Butler is considering retiring due to a "personal situation." Per the report, Butler has been away from the team to address the situation and that "retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table."

The report didn't identify the "personal situation." Butler's agent declined to respond to Garafolo's request for comment. The Cardinals also declined comment.

Malcolm Butler is reportedly considering retirement. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

Butler, 31, signed a one-year deal with Arizona this offseason worth $3.25 million in guaranteed money. The seven-season NFL veteran played the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after starting his NFL career with a four-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Butler is best known for intercepting Russell Wilson in the end zone to secure the New England Patriots' victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a Patriot. He's expected to start in Arizona's secondary this season if he's available.

Oddsmakers pick the +600 Cardinals to finish in fourth place this season in a highly competitive NFC West.