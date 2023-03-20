Report: Former Steelers WR Steven Sims visiting Texans

The Houston Texans are looking for a way to bolster their receiving corps.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Steven Sims for a visit.

Sims played in just one game for the Steelers in 2021. Last year, Sims contributed more with 14 catches for 104 yards through 12 games, two of which he started.

The Steelers used Sims more for offensive snaps at 284, but he did log 102 snaps on special teams, which would mean Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross would have some utility for Sims, too.

The former Travis High School product averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return with the Steelers last season along with 5.5 yards per punt return.

