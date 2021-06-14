Report: Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to visit Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year, $40 million deal to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in March, his twin brother is still looking for his next NFL home.

Per Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver, former Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin will be visiting the Broncos and plans to participate in their minicamp as part of a tryout.

Former Seattle LB Shaquem Griffin is visiting the Broncos today, per source. He will be one of several players participating in minicamp on a tryout basis.

Remarkable story. Lost his left hand when he was 4. His only NFL start was against Broncos in 2018 opener. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) June 14, 2021

Griffin made history in 2018 when he became the first player with one hand to be drafted by an NFL team. He was born with a condition called amniotic band syndrome that caused amniotic bands to wrap around his left wrist, preventing his hand from developing normally.

Despite being limb-different, Griffin became a standout at UCF before being selected in the fifth round by the Seahawks where he joined his brother in Seattle. In three years, Griffin appeared in 46 regular season games with the Seahawks. In total, he had 259 total defensive snaps and produced 25 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and six quarterback hits.

The twin brothers saw an end of an era coming at the conclusion of last season when they played out the final game of their respective contracts.

On playing with Shaquem in Seattle, Shaquill said last January, “It’s been amazing. It’s kind of hard to put it into words. Had times last night where I felt I was going to break down and cry. Just reminiscing on everything.

“It’s been a crazy four years, even a better three years to play with my brother. It’s not over for us. We don’t know what’s next, but this is just the beginning. It’s just a story that’s still being written. But man, we talk about this Cinderella story of coming here together, we got a beautiful three years out of it...”

Shaquem will look to the next step of his career in the NFL without his brother by his side, but it’s too early to tell if the Mile High City will be his landing spot. The Broncos already have All-Pro Von Miller and star Bradley Chubb slated to start at linebacker next season. Baron Browning, Denver’s third-round pick out of Ohio State, will also mix into the competition.