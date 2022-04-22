Report: former Rutgers star Logan Ryan is filing a grievance with the New York Giants

Logan Ryan is reportedly filing a grievance for damages stemming from his release from the New York Giants. At issue is the timing of Ryan’s release from the Giants.

In a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants beat reporter says that Ryan had offseason surgery on a finger and was then released following the surgery. The timing of the release, according to Duggan, could put the Giants on the books for another $3 million to Ryan.

The 31-year old cornerback has been with the Giants the past two seasons, appearing in 31 games. He had 211 tackles, an interception and 17 passes defended in those two seasons.

Logan Ryan has filed a grievance against the Giants, per sources. Ryan, who was released on March 17, had $5.5M of his 2022 salary fully guaranteed, while $8.5M of his salary was guaranteed for injury. Ryan’s grievance regards the $3M difference. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 22, 2022

Ryan is a former standout cornerback at Rutgers who, in 2012, was selected First-Team All-Big East and was named an All-American by Pro Football Weekly. The two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots was a third round pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Ryan signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason.