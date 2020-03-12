Report: Former Redskins TE Jordan Reed visiting the Seattle Seahawks

Former star Redskins tight end Jordan Reed may close to finding a new home.

The 2013 third-round draft pick spent seven injury-plagued seasons in Washington before being released this offseason. Reed missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering the seventh confirmed concussion of his career.

He's now hoping to find a new home, potentially pairing with an All-Pro quarterback who loves his tight ends.

Former Washington TE Jordan Reed is visiting the Seahawks today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson typically looks for his tight end often. Jimmy Graham excelled in Seattle for years. Last season, Will Dissly looked like a breakout star at the position before an injury of his own.

When healthy, Reed is one of the most prolific receiving tight ends in the league. In 2015, his best season, he caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl the following year. But those days are four years gone now.

The biggest question mark surrounding Reed is his long injury history, especially when it comes to concussions. The NFL is more aware of long term complications from head trauma than ever before, and it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks - or any other franchise - are willing to risk it on a player with more than half a dozen career concussions dating back to his days at the University of Florida.

