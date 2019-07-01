Report: Former Redskins Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien arrested for domestic violence originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

A report from Sunday night shows that former Redskins Super Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Rypien was arrested on a 4th Degree Assault/Domestic Violence charge.

The incident occurred in Spokane, Washington, where Rypien lives. The former Redskins QB has a prior history with domestic violence as well.

From the KHQ6 report: "Spokane Police officers spent about 45 minutes speaking separately with both Rypien and his wife. Around 6:15 p.m., two officers called Rypien over to the patrol car and placed him in handcuffs, then loaded him into the back of a police cruiser. His wife was seen to be crying as he was arrested." (Read the full report here)

In the years since he played football, Rypien has opened up about fighting depression. He would not rule out the impact football had on his condition either.

"I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions," Rypien said in a 2018 interview with KHQ. "Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about by dozens of concussions and thousands of sub-concussive injuries from playing this sport."

Rypien is most famous for quarterbacking the Redskins 1991 Super Bowl team. That year he completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for more than 3,500 yards with 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. in the Super Bowl win over Buffalo, he completed 18 of 33 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

He has been around the team in recent years though not in an official capacity, attending Alumni weekend and other events.

