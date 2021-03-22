Report: Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco to visit Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Joe Flacco to visit Philadelphia Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Joe Flacco will be visiting the Philadelphia Eagles for a potential spot as a backup quarterback, Pro Football Talk reported Monday.

Flacco’s one-year, $1.5 million deal with the New York Jets expired after the 2020 season and he has drawn interest from a number of teams thus far in free agency, including the San Francisco 49ers. Teams eyeing a cheap, veteran QB who can step into the game in a bind see Flacco as a solid backup option.

The Eagles suffered from quarterback troubles throughout the 2020 season, as Carson Wentz struggled mightily in his fifth season as a starter, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over 12 games. Rookie Jalen Hurts stepped in late in the season for Philadelphia, and the Eagles have pinned their hopes on the Oklahoma alum to be the starter in the upcoming season. However, Hurts is currently the only QB on Philadelphia’s roster ever since they traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two draft picks earlier this month.

Flacco could solve the backup issue the Eagles are currently facing, as they try to improve upon the division-worst 4-11 record they posted in 2020.

Flacco, who grew up near Philadelphia in New Jersey, spent the first 11 seasons of his career as the perennial starter for the Baltimore Ravens. He played the 2019 campaign in Denver and last season as a New York Jet. Stepping in due to a combination of shoulder issues and performance trouble by Sam Darnold, Flacco appeared in six games for the Jets last year, throwing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Having mentored a young, high-ceiling QB in Darnold last year, the Eagles would hope Flacco could do the same for Hurts.