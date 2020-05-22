Report: Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco agrees to one-year deal with Jets

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has reportedly found a new home.

The longtime Baltimore signal-caller has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, Flacco's agency JL Sports announced on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $1.5 million with incentives that can reach $4.5 million.

In New York, Flacco will likely be the primary backup for third-year passer Sam Darnold. Last season, Darnold missed three games after contracting mononucleosis, and the Jets quarterback play dripped dramatically. Signing Flacco is an insurance policy for the Jets, should Darnold have to miss time in 2020.

After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos in March of 2019. The veteran started just eight games for Denver a season ago and was largely ineffective when he was on the field. Flacco finished with a 2-6 record, throwing for just six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 65% of his passes.

Then-rookie Drew Lock took over for Flacco at the end of the season, and the Broncos finished the 2019 campaign winning four of their last five games. Flacco was released in March, with the designation of a failed physical.

Flacco holds almost every passing record in Ravens history, including passing yards (38,245), touchdown passes (212), games played (163), and quarterback wins (96).

The quarterback is best known for his incredible stretch with the Ravens during the 2012 postseason, where he threw for 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions en route to a Super Bowl title.

