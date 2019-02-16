NFL rumors: Ex-Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie joins Dolphins originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie didn't take long to find a new gig.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Silver and Black fired him the evening of Dec. 9, following a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKenzie didn't mesh well enough with new coach/football chief Jon Gruden to stick around and chose to bow out before the season's end despite an offer to finish the year.

McKenzie has a new team and a new title roughly two months later. He was hired as Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive, according to several reports out of South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

McKenzie will work with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, trying to rebuild a downtrodden Dolphins franchise that recently named Brian Flores its new coach.

McKenzie didn't need a new job right away. His Raiders contract was fully guaranteed, meaning he would be paid through its expiration after the 2021 draft.

McKenzie hasn't had an employment lapse in decades after six-plus years as Raiders GM and more than two decades working in the Green Bay Packers' front office.

The 2016 NFL Executive of the Year helped get the Raiders right with the salary cap and snap a prolonged playoff drought in 2016. That was due in larger part to his signature 2014 draft class, where he added edge rusher Khalil Mack, quarterback Derek Carr and guard Gabe Jackson with his first three picks.

[RELATED: How Mike Mayock will approach draft]

While McKenzie made some higher-round mistakes in the draft, he found quality in the first round most years but struggle to flesh out the roster appropriately.

Story continues

Now he'll try to do better with the Dolphins, who need some serious talent upgrades to compete in the AFC.