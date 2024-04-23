Report: Former prolific Houston WR will visit Texas A&M this week

Texas A&M needs reinforcements at wide receiver due to the uncertainty surrounding the position ahead of the 2024 season. The Maroon & White spring game proved depth issues, as junior wide receiver Noah Thomas was the only receiver to really make an impact, recording seven receptions, 82 yards, and two touchdowns on the day.

With plenty of options in the spring transfer portal, players only have seven days left to enter. Those who have already gone through the process are taking visits this month to gauge their future options further. After hosting former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith last weekend, GigEm247's Carter Karels has confirmed that former Houston WR Sam Brown is also heading to College Station for a visit this week.

Since entering the portal last week, Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff have pursued Brown ever since. The Cougars' leading receiver in 2023 could be an immediate replacement for outgoing veteran Ainias Smith, providing a veteran presence to an otherwise younger core.

During his 2023 sophomore season, Brown led the Cougars in receptions (62) and receiving yards (815) while averaging 13.1 yards per reception and hauling three touchdowns. Standing at 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Brown looks to be a perfect fit on paper.

