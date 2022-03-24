Report: Former Penn State OL Ryan Bates expected to sign Bears offer sheet

Former Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Ryan Bates could be on the move in NFL free agency. According to reports, he could sign an offer sheet from an NFC North team.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bates intends to sign an offer sheet from the Chicago Bears. As a restricted free agent, the Buffalo Bills will have fine days to match the contract offered.

Bates signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. He was then traded in August to the Bills in exchange for Eli Harold. His contract ended following the 2021 NFL season.

Sounds like Ryan Bates intends to sign an offer sheet from the #Bears. When he does, #Bills will have 5 days to match the contract. He also visited #Patriots and #Vikings. Bates is a restricted free agent. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 24, 2022

Bates has appeared in 41 games in his NFL career with four starts in the 2021 season. The Bears are looking to beef up their offensive line in hopes of giving Justin Fields the protection he needs for Chicago to be successful. The team has been very active in the free agency period. The team also added former Green Bay Packer, OL Lucas Patrick, on a two-year deal.

It appears that Bates could be the next in line to sign with one of the oldest NFL franchises. He was third-team All-Big Ten during the 2018 season for the Nittany Lions as well named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. The award is given to the top interior offensive lineman in college football.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.