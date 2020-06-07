Report: Former Patriots WR Reche Caldwell shot dead outside Tampa home

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed outside his Tampa home Saturday, according to TMZ Sports.

Caldwell's mother told TMZ her son was getting ready to take his girlfriend out on a date when he went back inside to get his jacket. He then was ambushed by "a couple of people" who jumped out of the bushes attempting to rob him, according to his girlfriend.

TMZ reports Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest and died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He was 41 years old.

Caldwell was a standout player for the University of Florida and was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

After spending four years in San Diego, Caldwell joined the Patriots in 2006. He retired in 2007 after playing his final season with the Washington Redskins.

