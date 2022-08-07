Report: Former Patriots WR N’Keal Harry ankle injury ‘appears severe’

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, per source. Got hurt Saturday. Traded from New England, Harry was working on fresh start in Chicago. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2022

Chicago Bears receiver N’Keal Harry is reportedly undergoing further testing to discover the extent of the damage done by the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s training camp practice.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the injury appeared “severe” in initial evaluations.

It’s a tough blow for the 24-year-old receiver, who was looking forward to an opportunity to start over with a new team. The Bears traded a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots to acquire him back in July.

Things never panned out during Harry’s time with the Patriots, and there was hope that a new environment would bring out the best in the big-bodied receiver that once drew Anquan Boldin comparisons.

The former first-round draft pick has struggled staying on the field with him dealing with at least some sort of a training camp injury in three of the last four preseasons.

N’Keal Harry has now been hurt in preseason/camp in three of his four seasons: 2019 (ankle), 2021 (shoulder), 2022 (ankle). https://t.co/YXIiF5rZBM — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 7, 2022

