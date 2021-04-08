Report: Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer will meet with Jets

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will meet with the New York Jets on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets traded starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers this week, and James Morgan and Mike White are the only players left at the position. New York is expected to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, and that player would likely be the day-one starter. But the Jets will probably look for a veteran to inject some experience into the group, even if that veteran serves as the backup.

That’s where Hoyer could come in useful. He started in one game for the Patriots in 2020, though the team benched him during that performance. Hoyer has also started for the Cardinals, Browns, Bears, Texans and 49ers. He started his career in New England, but has sustained a 12-year career as a journeyman backup.

During his career, Hoyer has completed 59.2% of his passes for 10,404 yards, 52 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

