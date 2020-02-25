Report: Former Patriots great Kevin Faulk to coach running backs at LSU

The New England Patriots have seen a lot of their former players go into coaching at the end of their careers. And another has recently landed a prominent coaching position in the collegiate ranks.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk will be on the LSU coaching staff next season. Fittingly, Faulk will coach the team's running backs.

SOURCE: #LSU is making Tigers & #Patriots great Kevin Faulk, who has been LSU's director of player development, its' new RBs coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 25, 2020

As Feldman mentioned, Faulk had been serving as the director of player personnel for the Tigers in each of the past two seasons. But now, he'll get his chance to coach along with Ed Orgeron and the defending national champs.

While LSU is coming off a national title, they will be losing many players to the NFL, the most notable of which is Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Faulk will have his work cut out for him in the running back room, as the team's top rusher from 2019, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is heading to the NFL as well.

But if anyone can get the most out of the LSU backs, it's Faulk. The former second-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft played collegiately at LSU and will be familiar with the program after playing there and working in player personnel for two years. And given his versatility as a player, he should be able to help coach up the LSU running backs in all facets of the game.

Faulk spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots and was one of the league's best receiving backs during his day. He totaled 3,607 rushing yards, 3,701 receiving yards, and 31 total touchdowns in 161 regular season games while also earning three Super Bowl wins. He was elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.

