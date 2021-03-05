Report: Former Panthers punter Michael Palardy visiting Bills today

Former Panthers punter Michael Palardy will visit the Bills today, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Palardy missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn ACL, which apparently happened while he was playing basketball with his son.

Former Panthers’ P Michael Palardy is visiting the Bills on Friday, per source. Palardy was one of the NFL’s top punters until he tore his acl last off-season while playing basketball with his son. Palardy is seven months out from surgery, but is expected to be ready this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2021

Palardy played his college ball at Tennessee and came into the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. After short stints with the Raiders and the Rams he signed with the Panthers in April of 2016. For his career, Palardy has averaged 45.3 yards per punt.

If he does sign with the Bills he’ll be joining several other former Carolina players. They already have Vernon Butler, Mario Addison, Bryan Cox Jr. and A.J. Klein on their roster. Daryl Williams and Josh Norman also spent 2020 in Buffalo but are about to become free agents.

The Bills are coached by Sean McDermott, who used to be the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Ron Rivera, and their general manager is Brandon Beane, who spent almost 20 years in Carolina’s front office.

Related