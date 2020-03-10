Report: Former Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight headed to Kentucky

Last week, Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight and the program parted ways just a few days into spring football practice.

Now we know why.

According to a report from Scout Roussel from Football Scoop, the former Oregon wide receivers coach will be heading to the SEC to coach under Mark Stoops at Kentucky.

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal addressed reporters shortly before practice Saturday afternoon following the news breaking that Bouknight was leaving.

"There's been a change at the wide receiver coaching position. I certainly wish the best for [Bouknight] and the opportunities moving forward, we certainly have the opportunity to go forward in a different direction as well." - Mario Cristobal.

Bouknight, a former receiving standout at Wyoming, was hired by Mario Cristobal last offseason to replace Michael Johnson. He spent ten years as the wide receiver coach at Utah State before heading to Texas Tech for a season. He had primarily coached receivers, but at one point held passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator titles.

Following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury in Lubbock, Bouknight headed to Eugene to join Cristobal's staff. He inherited a receivers group that dropped a nation-leading 52 passes in 2018. Therefore, improving in that area became a point of emphasis as Juwan Johnson spoke about last offseason heading into the 2019 campaign: "There has definitely been a change in dropped passes. The difference is that now the guys have confidence. (Coach Bouknight) is all about the details, his middle name is details."

Despite progress in 2019, Cristobal told reporters following the first spring practice of 2020 that the Ducks still needed to improve their catching.

The way we throw and catch, particularly on third-down, has got to improve. -Mario Cristobal

