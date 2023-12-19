Report: Former Oregon State CB Jermod McCoy is set to announce his transfer destination

After landing standout cornerback Will Lee Jr. as Texas A&M’s first commitment from the transfer portal, new head coach Mike Elko requires more additions in the secondary, but a recent pledge from former Central Michigan safety Trey Jones provided even more cushion.

With the early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, the Aggies are poised to continue adding more talent on both sides of the ball, but staying at cornerback, former Oregon State CB Jermod McCoy, who recently took a visit to College Station last weekend, will reportedly announce his commitment on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to AggiesToday, McCoy will reportedly choose between Texas A&M and the Tennessee Volunteers, as his collegiate playing career will continue in the SEC no matter what.

Jermod McCoy is the 5th-ranked cornerback in the transfer portal rankings and is coming off his impressive 2023 freshman season within one of the best defenses in the country, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections on the year. Paired with Lee, McCoy would give the Aggies a solid 1-2 punch in the secondary.

