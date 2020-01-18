Report: Former Oregon OC Matt Lubick to join Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska

Matt Lubick is back in the coaching game and reuniting with a former coaching teammate. According to reports, the former Oregon offensive coordinator will be joining Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska.

SOURCES: #Nebraska is hiring former #oregon OC Matt Lubick as the Huskers new offensive coordinator and WRs coach, sources tell me and @mitchsherman. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2020

Lubick coached at Oregon from 2013 to 2016. He was originally hired to be the new wide receivers coach when Scotts Frost, who was then the wide receivers coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator. Frost left Oregon in 2016 to become head coach at Central Florida, and Lubick once again filled his vacated position.

The Ducks went 4-8 in Lubick's first year as OC and head coach Mark Helfrich was let go at season's end. The Ducks would go on to hire Willie Taggart as head coach, and Taggert chose not to retain Lubick.

After leaving Oregon, Lubick would spend two seasons as wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at the University of Washington before leaving coaching altogether in 2018 to pursue other business opportunities.

Now he is back, thanks to old friend Scott Frost.

In Frost's two seasons at the helm in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers have gone just 9-15, finishing in fifth place in the Big Ten West both seasons.

With Lubick, Nebraska brings in a coach that has experience not only running an offense, but experience working directly with coach Frost.

One interesting thing to note is that over the past two seasons with former offensive coordinator Troy Walters, Frost handled the play-calling duties. It remains to be seen if that will remain the same, or if Frost will let go of the reins a little bit and let Lubick takeover.

Either way, Lubick may just be the shot in the arm that the Cornhuskers need to finally get Nebraksa Football back on the right track.

