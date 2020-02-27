Troy Dye, the Oregon Ducks leading tackler and former defensive captain, just proved he's not just mentally tough, but physically tough too.

After suffering a broken thumb vs. Washington, in which he had it put in a cast, then broke the cast and finished the game with all while blood trickled down his arm in a post-game interview, James Crepea of The Oregonian revealed Dye also played with torn meniscus in the Rose Bowl.

Teammate Jordon Scott, however, says Dye actually had the meniscus injury for more than a game.

"Last 4-5*," Scott corrected.

That means Dye could have been playing with the torn meniscus dating back to early November. This might provide some explanation for why Dye pulled out of the Senior Bowl a week before the event.

Despite his pain, Dye never missed a practice at Oregon and was available during open periods of practice leading up to the Rose Bowl.

As a four-year starter, Dye helped take a 4-8 team in 2016, that was without a bowl game, to a 12-2 season his senior year, which included a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory. Dye finished his 2019 campaign with 84 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Dye is anticipated to be a Day 2 selection in the NFL Draft come April. Whether he will be able to participate in the NFL Combine and take part in any on-field drills or tests this week, remains unknown.

Report: Former Oregon LB Troy Dye played multiple games with torn meniscus originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest