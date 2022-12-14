Report: Former Oregon LB Justin Flowe to visit Arizona Wildcats
It looks like former Oregon Ducks’ linebacker Justin Flowe might be looking to stay out west after entering the transfer portal last week.
According to a report from 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, Flowe and his younger brother, Jonathan, who also entered the portal last week and is expected to leave the Ducks, will be taking a visit to the Arizona Wildcats this weekend where they are expected to ultimately sign.
Biggins recently logged a Crystal Ball prediction for the Flowe brothers to end up with the Wildcats, as the two reportedly want to play together on the same team, and will likely be a package deal.
Justin Flowe Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2020: 1 Game | 1 tackle
2021: 1 Game | 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
2022: 10 Games | 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL
Vitals
Hometown
Upland, California
Projected Position
Inside Linebacker
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
225 pounds
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
99
CA
LB
Rivals
5
6.1
CA
LB
ESPN
5
91
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
5
99.05
CA
LB
247 Composite
5
99.67
CA
LB
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Clemson Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
