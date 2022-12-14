Report: Former Oregon LB Justin Flowe to visit Arizona Wildcats

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

It looks like former Oregon Ducks’ linebacker Justin Flowe might be looking to stay out west after entering the transfer portal last week.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, Flowe and his younger brother, Jonathan, who also entered the portal last week and is expected to leave the Ducks, will be taking a visit to the Arizona Wildcats this weekend where they are expected to ultimately sign.

Biggins recently logged a Crystal Ball prediction for the Flowe brothers to end up with the Wildcats, as the two reportedly want to play together on the same team, and will likely be a package deal.

Justin Flowe Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2020: 1 Game | 1 tackle

2021: 1 Game | 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

2022: 10 Games | 35 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Vitals

Hometown

Upland, California

Projected Position

Inside Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

225 pounds

Class

2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

99

CA

LB

Rivals

5

6.1

CA

LB

ESPN

5

91

CA

LB

On3 Recruiting

5

99.05

CA

LB

247 Composite

5

99.67

CA

LB

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Clemson Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Georgia Bulldogs

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

