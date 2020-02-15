Report: Former Oregon analyst Rod Chance returns as cornerbacks coach

It's been a few days since the sudden departure of Oregon Ducks cornerbacks coach Donte' Williams who left Eugene for USC.

The search for his replacement is underway, and a target has been reportedly named. According to Football Scoop, Minnesota Golden Gophers cornerbacks coach Rod Chance "is a strong candidate to return to the Ducks' staff," according to a source of theirs.

UPDATE: Bruce Feldman of The Atheltic has reported that Mario Cristobal has hired Chance.

SOURCES: #Minnesota cornerbacks coach Rod Chance will have the same position at #Oregon. A fast riser, he got looks at Group of 5 DC jobs this cycle. It's a return to Eugene where he was a defensive analyst in 2018. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 15, 2020

Chance served as a cornerbacks coach for one season at Minnesota where his players, including the NFL-bound Antoine Winfield Jr., had the ninth-fewest passing yards allowed in the nation; an improvement of 42 places after finishing 51st in 2018.

Before his stop in the midwest, he served as a defensive analyst for Oregon in 2018 when they plucked him from FCS-level Southern Utah where Chance served as defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. In his final season, his defense produced 15 interceptions, forced eight fumbles, made 21 sacks and had 77 tackles for loss resulting in a Big Sky Championship.

He has also coached at his alma mater, Rhode Island, and served as a defensive quality control assistant at Vanderbilt.

Here was his goodbye letter to Oregon when he left for Minnesota.

Very appreciative of everyone in Eugene, looking forward to this next chapter ! #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZKLPPkIirK — Rod Chance (@Coach_Chance) January 21, 2019

