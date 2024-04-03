Report: Former Net Vince Carter elected to 2024 Naismith Basketball HOF

The Brooklyn Nets are fighting to the last breath for the hope of making the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. While Brooklyn making it to the postseason is unlikely right now, the franchise has a reason to be happy amidst a disappointing season.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that former New Jersey Net Vince Carter was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2024 class. Charania cited what sources told him given that the official announcement of the 2024 class will be at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four on Saturday.

Carter, the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, came to the Nets in a mid-season trade during the 2003-04 season from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Alonzo Mourning, Aaron Williams, Eric Williams, and two first-round picks that later became Joey Graham and Renaldo Balkman.

During his time with the Nets, Carter has some of his best years in the NBA as he averaged 23.6 points per game and also helped the franchise get to the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2005 to 2007.

Carter was named an All-Star eight times in his career and three of those appearances happened while he was with the Nets. Carter had also reached an agreement earlier this season with YES Network, television home of the Nets, to call some of the games as a color commentator.

As Brian Lewis of the New York Post wrote back in Dec. 2017, Carter made it known that having his jersey retired by the Nets would be a “dream come true.” When it comes to Carter and the Nets, the only matter that remains is if/when Carter’s jersey will be hanging up in the Barclays Center rafters.

Congrats to former Net Vince Carter and to Chauncey Billups for making the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Both had wonderful careers and made their respective impacts on the game of basketball. https://t.co/rWUlUOtMoc — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) April 3, 2024

