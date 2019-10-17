Report: Former NASCAR truck owner found dead in Ohio River

The body of former NASCAR truck owner Lonnie Troxell was retrieved Tuesday night from the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, according to the (Louisville) Courier Journal. He was 68.

The Jefferson County (Kentucky) Coroner’s Office stated that Troxell’s body was found floating in the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.

Troxell was an owner in what was then the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2000-05. His team fielded several drivers over the 75 races it ran. The team’s best finish was 15th with driver Wayne Edwards in the 2004 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.