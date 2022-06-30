Report: Former Michigan State star Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

Former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence.

Bridges, 24, turned himself in Wednesday to authorities in Los Angeles for an alleged physical altercation that happened Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Initial attempts to reach Bridges' representation were unsuccessful.

Los Angeles County jail records show he was charged with a felony, booked about 5:30 p.m. local time Wednesday and released a few hours later after posting bond on a $130,000 bail.

A woman claimed she was in a verbal argument with Bridges that became physical, per TMZ, and law enforcement was called, but the Flint native left the scene before they arrived.

Charlotte Hornets draft pick Miles Bridges listens to a question during a news conference in Charlotte, June 22, 2018 after starring for two seasons at Michigan State.

The report also states the woman needed medical attention. Bridges' next court date is July 20.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Bridges is one of the biggest names in NBA free agency this offseason. He had frequently been linked to the Pistons, though recent roster moves made that increasingly unlikely even before this allegation.

Bridges, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets since being drafted in 2018, is coming off the best season of his career, putting up 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the team said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the first half of their game Monday, February 28, 2022 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Bridges was expected to land a near-max contract, in the range of $30-40 million per season.

"As an organization, we love Miles," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said earlier this week. "We’re going to bring him back. He’s been great for the franchise, and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better."

Bridges attended Flint Southwestern High School as a freshman before attending Huntington Prep (West Virginia) the next three seasons. A five-star recruit, Bridges was ranked the No. 12 player in the nation and No. 3 small forward when he announced he would return to his home state to play for Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

In his two-year collegiate career, Bridges averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017 and an All-American in 2018.

