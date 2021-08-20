Report: Former LSU LB Jacob Phillips could be done for the year

Another tough blow for a former LSU Tigers linebacker heading into year two of his NFL career.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former LSU linebacker and current Cleveland Brown Jacob Phillips tore his bicep. His 2021 season is now in doubt as he will require surgery to repair the injury.

Last season Phillips played in nine games with three starts as a rookie. He accounted for 25 tackles, one TFL, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended.

Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps tendon and is now most likely to miss the season, per source. Phillips was the Browns’ 2020 3rd-round pick and a key contributor on defense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2021

This year Phillips was expected to compete for a starting role at linebacker after his 2020 season where he dealt with knee problems. An unfortunate event for the talented linebacker who helped the Tigers win the national championship in 2019.

Friday morning came news that Phillips’ injury is severe. Lauded for the offseason work he had put in, Phillips was expected to fight for a starting spot next to veteran Anthony Walker. Knee problems limited him during his rookie season but the LSU linebacker showed glimpses of the speed that made him Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2020. – Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

In three seasons with the Tigers from 2017-19, Phillips played in 34 games. During that span, he tallied 218 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, two sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown, and five passes defended.

