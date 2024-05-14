Report: Former Lions CB Jerry Jacobs set to visit the Vikings

The Vikings want to add depth and talent to their cornerback room. Minnesota already signed Shaq Griffin and drafted Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, but it doesn’t hurt to keep adding some more.

Jeremy Fowler reported that the Atlanta Falcons and the Vikings are receiving visits from Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. The three-year pro played in 15 games for the Lions last season. For the Detroit defense, he recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

According to PFF, Jacobs wasn’t great in coverage for the Lions last season. He was listed as 6th on the team with 100 or more coverage snaps and a 54.5 grade. Jacobs allowed 12.8 yards per reception in 2023.

Jacobs signed with the Lions as a UDFA. He started his career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Arkansas State and then to Arkansas for his final year in college.

