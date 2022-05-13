Report: Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel interviewed for Hornets’ job

As the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs are right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets are making moves for next season.

Following relieving James Borrego of his duties after four seasons at the helm, the search for the next head coach of the Hornets has began.

Charlotte has been linked to several candidates, including Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, and long-time head coach Mike D’Antoni. On Thursday, a new candidate serviced.

Reported by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hornets have interviewed former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for their vacancy.

Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2022

Vogel was fired following a disappointing season in Los Angeles, where the Lakers failed to make the postseason. In 2020, Vogel helped lead the Lakers to a championship in his first season as head coach.

As Fischer reported, Charlotte’s first round of interviews have completed. Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on the Hornets’ coaching search.

