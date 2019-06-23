Report: Former Kentucky star, Aaron Harrison, to play for Celtics in Summer League originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Over the course of the next week or so, the Boston Celtics are going to continue to fill out their summer league roster for 2019. The summer league will be a great chance for the team's rookies and recent draft picks (like Robert Williams) to showcase their skills ahead of the NBA season.

However, the summer league will also give opportunities to undrafted players or players that are looking for another opportunity in the NBA. It has already been reported that undrafted 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall will join the C's roster this summer, and it appears that they will be giving a chance to another former college star as well.

Per Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the former Kentucky star Aaron Harrison is going to be joining their squad for the summer league. Harrison played in Turkey last season.

Aaron Harrison will play summer league with the Boston Celtics, a source told ESPN. Harrison is coming off an outstanding season in Turkey with Galatasaray which has drawn him both Euroleague and renewed NBA interest. Harrison played college basketball at Kentucky. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 22, 2019

During his two seasons at Kentucky, Harrison averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Harrison played his twin brother, Andrew, under John Calipari's tutelage.

After going undrafted in 2015, the former No. 6 recruit in 2013 has bounced around the NBA and the G League before going overseas to Turkey. He was a solid G league scorer throughout his career, averaging 18.2 points and shooting just a hair under 40 percent from behind the arc during 98 career G League games.

Harrison had his best run of NBA action in nine games with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game.

The Celtics are smart to give Harrison a chance. He doesn't turn 25 until October and if he shows that he can play in the summer league, perhaps they'll consider adding him to the roster or signing him to a two-way deal. It's a classic low-risk, high-reward move for the team as they look to re-tool after the potential losses of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

