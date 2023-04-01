Report: former Georgia DB in the NFL ahead of rehab schedule

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine is reportedly ahead of his rehab schedule for his broken leg. Cine, a former Georgia Bulldog star, suffered a serious leg injury in Week 4.

Cine and the Vikings were playing against the New Orleans Saints in London, England, when Cine suffered his unfortunate injury. Cine underwent a successful surgery on his fractured leg in the days following the game.

Cine primarily played special teams for the Vikings to begin the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota selected Cine with a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Lewis Cine did not have much time to adapt to the NFL to have a big role for the Minnesota defense. However, Cine is hoping to have a large role for the defense in 2023. Cine hopes to return in time for OTAs as the Vikings are installing a new defensive scheme.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Cine’s progress since suffering the severe leg injury.

He’s well ahead of his rehab process. I see him [every day]. It’s unique to see a player every single day this time of year at the facility, but that’s been Lew.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire