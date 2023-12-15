REPORT: Former five-star receiver will no longer visit to Nebraska

A former five-star wide receiver was planning a visit to Nebraska this weekend, but a new report says that visit will now be canceled. Demond Demas was said to be making a trip to the Lincoln campus this weekend.

National college football reporter for 247Sports Matt Zenitz now says that the visit will no longer be taking place. No specifics were given as to why the cancelation occurred.

Demas is a former receiver for Texas A&M. He was ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver for the class of 2020.

In 14 games with the Aggies, he made 15 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown. Demas was dismissed from A&M after facing a series of legal issues.

He also recently made headlines by changing his Twitter bio, which now includes the phrase ‘ball catcher @huskerfootball.’

Ex-Texas A&M wide receiver and former five-star recruit Demond Demas had been set to Nebraska this weekend but the visit is now expected to be canceled, a source tells @247sportshttps://t.co/g8Kcdklbag pic.twitter.com/v0So57xv7e — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 14, 2023

