Report: Former first-round pick Thon Maker wants trade from the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker has reportedly requested a trade from the team. The 21-year-old would like to go to a team where he will get more playing time, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are reportedly considering the idea. The team has discussed possible trades including Maker over the past couple weeks, according to Wojnarowski. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7.

Maker — who was drafted by the Bucks with the 10th overall pick in 2016 — has seen his playing time decrease this season. After averaging 16.7 minutes per game last year, Maker is seeing 11.7 minutes per game this year. He’s averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. The 7-footer has made a much bigger impact defensively for the Bucks.

While Maker is still young, the Bucks have surged to the best record in the Eastern Conference without Maker seeing a bunch of playing time.

Because of that, a trade could be beneficial to both sides. The Bucks can pick up another contributor while Maker would have a better opportunity to show off his skills.

Thon Maker might be on his way out of Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

