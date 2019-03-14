Report: Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews signs with 49ers originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Free agent receiver Jordan Matthews, who rejoined the Eagles early last season after disappointing stints with the Bills and Patriots, has agreed to contract terms with the 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Any chance Matthews had to return to Philly ended when the Eagles acquired DeSean Jackson to join Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.

In San Francisco, Matthews becomes the oldest and by far most experienced wide receiver on the roster, although the 49ers do have some promising young wide outs to go with QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers' top receiver is Marquise Goodwin, who had nearly 1,000 yards in 2017 before dropping off last year to less than 400 in 11 games.

Dante Pettis caught 27 passes for 457 yards as a rookie last year, Trent Taylor has 69 receptions over the last two seasons, Kendrick Bourne had nearly 500 yards last year as a second-year player and Richie James is mainly a returner.

Steven Dunbar, who played one game last year as a rookie, and Jordan Smallwood are also on the roster.

Matthews' career with the Eagles got off to a good start, with 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons. Only seven other players in NFL history have matched those numbers in their first three seasons - Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham, A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss.

He went to Buffalo in the trade that brought Ronald Darby to the Eagles but was never healthy and only caught 25 passes in 10 games. The Patriots brought him in last summer, but he got hurt again and never suited up for them.

Story continues

He rejoined the Eagles in late September and played well as a reserve wide out, catching 20 passes (on just 28 targets) for 300 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 37-yard TD in the postseason loss to the Saints.

Terms of the deal were unavailable, but Matthews is only 26 years old and has produced when he's been healthy and been a starter.

Matthews' mother is Jerry Rice's cousin, so San Francisco is a fitting place for Matthews.

So far, the Eagles have cut ties with Matthews, Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks and Golden Tate, who left as free agents; Michael Bennett, who they traded to the Patriots; and Steven Wisniewski, whose option wasn't exercised.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles