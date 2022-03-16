Report: Former Dolphins WR and captain Mack Hollins signing with Raiders

While the Miami Dolphins had been agreeing to deals with multiple free agents over the last few days, they hadn’t had anybody sign one of their players.

That was until the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year deal with former Dolphins wide receiver, special teamer and captain Mack Hollins, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad.

Hollins, 28, was originally a fourth-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was waived during the 2019 season and claimed by the Dolphins. Since then, Hollins has provided some solid special teams work as well a little bit of something as a depth receiver.

Where Hollins stood out the most was his leadership and character. After just over a year with Miami he was voted a team captain. Each and every week he appeared to be giving honest answers to those covering the team. That earned him the Good Guy Award, which is handed out to a player for their cooperation and professionalism with the media.

