Report: Former Dolphins DE Wake to join Titans

After spending his entire 10-year career with the Miami Dolphins, defensive end Cameron Wake is set to join the Tennessee Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Wake, 37, is reportedly receiving a three-year, $23 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

The former Penn State product began his career with two seasons in the Canadian Football League before joining the Dolphins in 2009.

He became a breakout star in his second season in Miami, starting all 16 games and racking up 14 sacks.

Through his time in Miami, Wake played in 146 games and amassed 98 sacks, 360 tackles and 22 forced fumbles.

In 2018, however, Wake was limited to six sacks -- the lowest total since his rookie season.

Defensive end Jurrell Casey (7) and linebacker Jayon Brown (6) led the Titans in sacks last season.

--Field Level Media