Report: Former Dolphins back Larry Csonka to announce third-round selection

While there will be a lot of waiting around for the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft that kicks off on Thursday from Las Vegas, Nevada, Dolphins fans will finally have something to be excited about in the third round.

The NFL released a list of former players who will be announcing picks at the event, and Dolphins great Larry Csonka will be announcing the team’s third-round selection, which is currently set to be No. 102.

The Hall of Fame back will let the fanbase and the rest of the league know which young prospect will don the aqua and orange this coming season and, hopefully, for years to come.

