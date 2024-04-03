Report: Former Dallas Maverick makes Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that former Dallas Maverick Vince Carter is going to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2024 on Saturday during the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA after a successful collegiate career at North Carolina and was known as one of the sport’s most electrifying players because of his athleticism and dunking prowess.

Many consider Carter among the greatest dunkers in the history of the league. Carter won the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest, regarded as one of the most iconic dunk contests in NBA history.

Carter made eight all-star appearances, two All-NBA selections and won the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year award. Carter averaged 16.7 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds during his career.

Carter played for the Mavs for three seasons averaging 12 points, 2.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds from 2011 to 2014.

This will be the third year in a row an ex-Dallas Maverick has made the Hall of Fame with Dirk Nowitzki in 2023 and Tim Hardaway in 2022.