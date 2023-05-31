Report: Former Colts punter Pat McAfee will make $85 million over four years at ESPN

Some details have come out about Pat McAfee's deal with ESPN, and it's safe to say the former Colts punter will be making plenty of money over the next few years.

According to the New York Post, McAfee will make around $85 million over five years. The contract will begin this fall.

"The Pat McAfee Show" will air on weekdays on ESPN's cable channel, on ESPN's YouTube channel and on ESPN+. McAfee's deal also includes his weekly spot as an analyst on "College GameDay." He said he will retain control over aspects of his show, but will say the F-word less than before.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After he and his wife Samantha had a daughter earlier this month, McAfee told The Post he wanted fewer "headaches" that come from running his show, so ESPN will take over most of the "behind-the-scenes busywork."

Colts mailbag: Why hasn't the offensive line changed since last season?

The Post said the agreement is similar to the one ESPN has with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Manning does his "Monday Night Football" show with his brother Eli and is the lead producer on another show "Peyton's Places."

McAfee was in the middle of a four-year, $120 million endorsement deal with FanDuel. The Post asked McAfee why he would leave FanDuel, to which the 36-year-old said "it was genuinely just to make our life easier behind the scenes."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pat McAfee: Ex-Colts punter to make $85 million with ESPN, per report