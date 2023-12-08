Report: Former Clemson S Andrew Mukuba to visit Oregon in coming days

While the Oregon Ducks look to shore up their roster this offseason and add talent at some impactful positions, one of the few areas where they must improve is a safety in the secondary.

With players like Evan Williams and Steve Stephens IV out of eligibility, and others like Bryan Addison and Daymon David leaving via the transfer portal, it’s clear that the Ducks need to bolster the safety position with veteran talent. There are a handful of young players on the roster who can step up, but Oregon needs to feel confident in that spot going into the Big Ten.

It appears, according to a recent report from Rivals’ Jason Suchomel, that Dan Lanning is after one of the top safety’s in the transfer portal, targeting Clemson’s Andrew Mukuba, who is expected to visit Oregon over the next week.

In three seasons at Clemson, Mukuba played in 38 games, totaling 143 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception, and a remarkable 16 PBUs.

The Ducks made it known early on that they were interested in Mukuba, who was a bit of a surprise addition to the portal early in the process. Just hours after Mukuba’s portal declaration, Lanning and the Ducks reached out with a scholarship offer and started the recruiting process.

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Mukuba was a highly sought-after player who was rated as the No. 167 overall player, and the No. 8 safety in 2021. He is another player who was offered by Georgia and recruited by Lanning and the Bulldogs when coming out of high school.

The Ducks are currently hosting Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel on a visit this week, and a report from 247Sports came out on Friday that former 5-star DL Walter Nolen is expected in Eugene this weekend for a visit as well. It likely won’t be long before we start seeing some dominoes fall for the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire