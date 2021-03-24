Report: Former Chiefs RB Damien Williams to sign with Bears

Former Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams has found a new home in free agency.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams is set to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. That’s where former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy currently resides as head coach. While the two didn’t overlap during their respective stays in Kansas City, the expectation is that Williams will be able to pick up the system rather quickly. He’ll also be working with OC Bill Lazor, who is familiar with Williams from when they were on the Dolphins together from the 2014-15 NFL seasons.

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with former Super Bowl hero RB Damien Williams, source said. Lots of familiarity, as he knows Matt Nagy’s offense from KC, and he was OC Bill Lazor with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Williams was released by the Chiefs ahead of the official start of free agency. The 28-year-old running back opted out of the 2020 NFL season to take care of his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer.

In his two seasons playing for the Chiefs, Williams amassed 1,127 scrimmage yards on 214 touches with 13 total touchdowns. He also has 10 career postseason touchdowns in that span, which are the most in franchise history. He’ll always be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom for his heroics in Super Bowl LIV, propelling the team to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, since Williams was released, he won’t count toward the compensatory pick formula even if the contract he signs would have qualified him toward it.

