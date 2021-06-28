Report: Former Celtics team president Danny Ainge a ‘candidate to join’ Jazz front office

Could the Utah Jazz be interested in hiring former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge? ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed current Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey is “transitioning into an advisory role” for team owner Ryan Smith.

While Utah general manager Justin Zanik will be remaining in that role moving forward per Woj, speculation on whether this signaled the arrival of Ainge in the organization abounded afterward. And according to The Athletic’s Jazz beat writer Tony Jones, that speculation is well-founded, with his sources relating that the former Celtics executive “is a candidate to join the Jazz.”

However, at least for the short term, it won’t be in the position Lindsey has held according to The Athletic writer.

A story on the Utah Jazz, the Dennis Lindsey era coming to an end, what's possibly next for the front office, and what's at stake, is here – https://t.co/XWOsI98XmU — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 28, 2021

If Ainge does join the Jazz, “it is likely to be in more of an advisory role,” reports Jones. We can expect more clarity “in the coming days and weeks” regarding further moves by the organization.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

