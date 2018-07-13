Report: Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas agrees to one-year deal with Denver

At least one former Celtics guard is on the move.

Free agent Isaiah Thomas signed with the Denver Nuggets late Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move reunites him with head coach Mike Malone, Thomas' former coach with the Sacramento Kings. The deal is for one year and $2 million.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell ESPN. Thomas will reunite with Michael Malone, who coached him with the Kings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018

According to the report, Thomas met with Denver President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and Malone in Las Vegas earlier in the week.

The Celtics trade Thomas to the Cavaliers as a part of the Kyrie Irving trade a year ago, setting off a myriad of drama involving the point guard. After he missed half the season following hip surgery that rendered him out during the 2017 C's playoff run, Thomas was later shipped to the Lakers at the Cavs' deadline purge.

Before that, Thomas ran into some controversy after declining a video tribute when the Cavs played at Boston on January 3 because he was still sidelined by his hip injury. He asked it be shown during Cleveland's next visit to TD Garden, but that was the day the Celtics had scheduled Paul Pierce's jersey retirement ceremony and Pierce balked at sharing the spotlight. Thomas eventually backed off and said the Celtics could play the video in the 2018-19 season, but had been traded to Los Angeles by the time the game was played, anyway.

The 29-year-old only played in 15 games with the Lakers last season.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE