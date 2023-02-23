REPORT: Former Buff Vance Joseph returning to Broncos as Sean Payton’s DC

A few former Colorado Buffaloes assistants have new homes this offseason, including Eric Bieniemy, who left the Kansas City Chiefs and became the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Vance Joseph is another former Buff who has made some headlines over the past few months. He interviewed for multiple head coach openings and defensive coordinator positions. However, Joseph is returning to the state of Colorado to become the DC for the Denver Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

The move comes four years after Joseph was fired as the head coach of the Broncos, so his return will be one of the more interesting storylines heading into next season.

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source. @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2023

Joseph spent one year as the DC for the Miami Dolphins before becoming the Broncos’ head coach, but he was fired after just two years and an 11-21 record as head coach. He then went to the Arizona Cardinals and became a hot name on the market after a decent turnaround defensively.

Payton also brought in former Saints assistant Joe Lombardi, so the staff in Denver is beginning to take shape after a few weeks. Nonetheless, Joseph’s return to the organization that fired him as head coach is certainly an interesting twist.

