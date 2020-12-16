Report: former Boston Celtic forward Gordon Hayward fractures hand

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that current Charlotte Hornet and former Boston Celtic veteran forward Gordon Hayward has suffered yet another injury that will sideline the recent Charlotte signee with an avulsion fracture of the fifth finger of his right hand.

While not a serious injury, it will require the Indiana native to miss a significant stretch of time, though to what extent it remains unclear without a proper diagnosis. Hayward has been cursed with a series of minor but recurrent injuries since the catastrophic ankle dislocation and break that occurred just moments into his Celtics tenure at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Hornets' Gordon Hayward has suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2020

Hayward surprised many by signing a four-year, $120 million deal in free agency this last offseason, with Boston trying to either re-sign him on a team-friendly deal or move the Indianapolis product to his hometown Pacers in a sign-and-trade.

After Michael Jordan and the Hornets swooped in at the 11th hour with the godfather offer, many criticized Danny Ainge and the Celtics’ front office for losing the veteran in free agency.

Now, the lost games are Charlotte’s concern, but we at the Celtics Wire and the broader Boston Celtics community wish him a speedy recovery nonetheless.

