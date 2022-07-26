Report: Former Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing ‘significant interest’

There is one former Buffalo Bills player who previously played a big role in the team’s successes that is still currently a free agent: receiver Cole Beasley.

However, that could soon change.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday, there is said to be “significant interest” in the 33-year-old from teams around the league.

The reason why he Beasley remains unsigned resides with the player himself. That is split into two parts.

Reportedly Beasley wants to find the right “fit.” Beyond that, he also wants to get paid as he allegedly will not sign for the veteran minimum.

The Bills released Beasley back in March. While the team did express interest in keeping him, Beasley ended up becoming a bit of a lightning rod for attention once the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. He started to heavily express his opinions relating to it and eventually a breakup appeared inevitable.

With the Bills, Beasley recorded 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

With the New York Giants hiring Brian Daboll and Joe Scheon, former Bills staffers now with the Giants, Big Blue was named a potential suitor for Beasley. Nothing concrete was said to be there just yet.

For more on the latest regarding Beasley, check out the NFL Network clip below:

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

