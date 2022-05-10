Report: Former Bills DE Jerry Hughes signs with Texans

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly lost their longest tenured player, officially.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes had been a free agent for a few weeks with his contract expiring in March. The Bills had not re-signed him and he had remained a free agent… until now.

According to The Game Day NFL, the Houston Texans are signing the 34-year-old:

Prior to signing with the Texans, the Cleveland Browns were reportedly interested in Hughes as well.

Check back for updates…

