Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills announced the deal Thursday afternoon, confirming an earlier report. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Bears traded up to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. The Bears declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last offseason after he failed to live up to expectations and regressed after making the Pro Bowl during his second season.

Trubisky split starts with Nick Foles last season as the Bears finished 8-8. Trubisky regained his starting job after losing it to Foles early in the season and started in Chicago's 21-9 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. He became a free agent on Wednesday as the Bears failed in a reported pursuit of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson before agreeing to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday.

While the Bears could continued to pursue an upgrade at quarterback, Trubisky will back up Josh Allen on a Bills team with Super Bowl aspirations.