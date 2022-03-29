Report: Former Bears QB Andy Dalton to sign with Saints

Report: Andy Dalton to sign with Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andy Dalton has a new home, but not another shot to start in the NFL. According to multiple reports, the former Bears QB is set to sign with the Saints to back up Jameis Winston. Adam Schefter shared the terms of the deal:

Saints are signing former Bearsâ€™ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

As it turns out, the Saints and Bears swapped backup QBs this offseason. Former Saints backup Trevor Siemian is on his way to Chicago, with Dalton headed to New Orleans.

When the Bears signed Dalton last offseason, the intention was for him to start. But after the team traded up to draft Justin Fields, and Dalton suffered a bone bruise injury in Week 2, those plans changed. Fields entered the starting lineup in relief of Dalton, and was eventually named the full time starter ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Raiders. But when Fields went down in Week 11 with cracked ribs, Dalton was inserted back into the lineup. He ended up starting Weeks 12, 13, 17 and 18 to close out the year.

In the end, Dalton completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Bears. The touchdowns, yards and his 76.9 quarterback rating were all career lows. In games he started, the team went 3-3.

Now the Bears move forward with no quarterback controversy as Fields is the unquestioned starter, with Siemian as his backup.

